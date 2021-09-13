Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 1,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 136,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,138,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,270,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

