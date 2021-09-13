Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after buying an additional 78,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
