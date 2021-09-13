Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after buying an additional 78,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.70. 2,958,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,951. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.