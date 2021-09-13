Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-3.4 bkb, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.76.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average is $177.39. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

