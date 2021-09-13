Alembic Global Advisors Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE TSE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.96. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

