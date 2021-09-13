Alembic Global Advisors Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.97% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.
NYSE TSE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.96. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.60. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $76.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after buying an additional 278,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,114,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo Company Profile
Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.
