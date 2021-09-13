Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $174.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $158.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.52.

ALLE stock opened at $144.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a one year low of $94.01 and a one year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

