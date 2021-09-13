Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $420.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.