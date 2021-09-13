Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,941 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.40 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $988.63 million, a P/E ratio of -118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

