Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPRO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $457,856.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 91,773 shares of company stock worth $1,625,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

