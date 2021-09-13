Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 31.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BVH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

