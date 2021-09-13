Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,600 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.