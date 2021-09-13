Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,661 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,451 shares of company stock worth $66,955. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.