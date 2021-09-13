Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

APYRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of APYRF opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

