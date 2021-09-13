Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,458 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 140.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.93.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.33. 5,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.33 and its 200 day moving average is $197.69.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

