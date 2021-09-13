Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,030 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.83. 17,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,628. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

