Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 156.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.69. The company had a trading volume of 854,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,443,078. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.