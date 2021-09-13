Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 338,820.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor accounts for about 1.1% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSTO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 317.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,631.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,622. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.