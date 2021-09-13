Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.11. 54,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

