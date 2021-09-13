Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,340.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,340 ($30.57) and last traded at GBX 2,178.55 ($28.46), with a volume of 25505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,280 ($29.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £892.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,715.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,543.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

