Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $50.29. 209,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

