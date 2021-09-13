Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $560,000.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chenming Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $148.32 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $149.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -110.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after acquiring an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

