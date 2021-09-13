Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Gap Up to $25.51

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $26.50. Amerant Bancorp shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 206 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $992.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

