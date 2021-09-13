American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 22,649 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Primoris Services worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.93 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

