American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Herman Miller worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLHR opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

