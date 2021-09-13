American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,040 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after purchasing an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.30. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

