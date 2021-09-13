American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 13,179 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

