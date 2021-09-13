American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $1,998,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $2,238,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ferro by 18.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $742,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

