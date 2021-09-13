American Money Management LLC Buys 1,274 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $20,566,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Shares of V traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.18. The stock had a trading volume of 294,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The company has a market cap of $436.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

