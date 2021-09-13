American Money Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.69.

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,711. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.