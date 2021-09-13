American Money Management LLC Has $403,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

American Money Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.71. 3,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,523. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $158.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

