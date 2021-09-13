American Money Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,137. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

