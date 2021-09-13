American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.1% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 71,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,454. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.12. The company has a market cap of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

