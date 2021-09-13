American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 265 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.97. 273,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.76. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $247.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock valued at $194,058,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

