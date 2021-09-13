American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AMX opened at $18.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.