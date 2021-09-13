American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties accounts for 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

BXP stock opened at $108.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

