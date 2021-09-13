American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

