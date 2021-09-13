Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,020 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,182,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

