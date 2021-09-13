Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.52 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.