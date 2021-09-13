Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

