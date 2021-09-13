Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

SNBR stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

