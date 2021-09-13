Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

