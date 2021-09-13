Analysts Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

SAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

SAVA stock traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $47.12. 146,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,565,921. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

