Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings per share of $3.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $4.01. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $3.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $415.90 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $198.60 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

