Analysts Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $94,892.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,875. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

