Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Infinera reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $2,216,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Infinera by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

