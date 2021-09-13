Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Paychex posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $118.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.25.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,256,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

