Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

WMC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. 10,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,039. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

