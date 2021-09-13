Analysts Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Celsius also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 13,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,252. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 653.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. Celsius has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $93.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $1,632,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

