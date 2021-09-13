Analysts Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of EWCZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.14. 108,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,405. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

