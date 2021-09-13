Analysts Expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.34 Million

Analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will report $39.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.91 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $138.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of HUT opened at $9.77 on Monday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

