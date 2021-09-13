Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,086,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,094,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,320. Stryker has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

